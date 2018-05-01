ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has been charged in a crash that killed an FBI agent and a deputy state fire marshal.
Maryland State Police said Tuesday that Roberto Garza Palacios, of Germantown, was charged with negligent driving in the Dec. 8 crash. The charge carries a $280 fine and three points on a driver’s record, but no jail time.
The Washington Post reports that the events began when FBI Special Agent Carlos Wolff reached for his cellphone and crashed into a median on Interstate 270.
Deputy Chief State Fire Marshal Sander Cohen stopped to help. Both men were struck by a car driven by Garza Palacios as they stood on the road’s shoulder.
Police said alcohol, drugs and speed were not factors. Garza Palacios did not return calls seeking comment.