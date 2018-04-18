WASHINGTON (AP) — Police say a Washington, D.C. man has been charged in connection with the death of a 2-year-old boy.

The Washington Post reports officers located 2-year-old Aceyson Aizim Ahmad unconscious and unresponsive inside of a residence Tuesday.

The child was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. The cause of Ahmad’s death was determined to be multiple blunt force injuries.

A Metropolitan police news release says 24-year-old James Embre was charged with first-degree felony murder Tuesday. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.