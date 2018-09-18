ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska man charged in connection with a 10-year-old girl’s disappearance and death will make his first appearance in Federal Court Tuesday.

Forty-one-year-old Peter Wilson of Kotzebue is charged with making false statements as authorities tried to find Ashley Johnson-Barr.

The girl had been missing since Sept. 6. She was found dead Friday just outside Kotzebue, a town of about 3,100 people on Alaska’s northwestern coast.

An FBI affidavit says Wilson had the girl’s cell phone and GPS coordinates of where the phone traveled led to the girl’s body.

Wilson will make his first appearance in U.S. District Court in Anchorage Tuesday afternoon. Online court records do not list an attorney for Wilson.

The affidavit says the girl’s death appears to be a homicide, but her death remains under investigation.