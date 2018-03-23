FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts have arrested a man in connection with the burglary of New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski’s home and say they’re seeking two other suspects.

Foxborough Police say 31-year-old Anthony Almeida was charged Friday with breaking and entering, two counts of receiving stolen property and malicious destruction of property, after his home in Randolph, Massachusetts was searched.

Gronkowski’s home in Foxborough was burglarized Feb. 5 while he was at the Super Bowl. Gronkowski’s roommates reported items stolen too.

Police say they’ve recovered an Apple watch, Rolex watch and rare coins from the 1800s so far.

Police say they’re looking for 26-year-old Shayne Denn, of Tewksbury, Massachusetts, and 28-year-old Eric Tyrrell, of Foxborough.

Almeida was arraigned Friday. It’s unclear whether he’s represented by an attorney who could comment.