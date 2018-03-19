DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama say a man has been charged in connection with the death of a 91-year-old woman.
Dothan police said in a news release Sunday that 58-year-old Joe Nathan Duncan was charged with capital murder in the death of 91-year-old Mabel Fowler.
Police say they received a call of a possible death at a residence Saturday. Once officers arrived, it was apparent that it was a crime scene.
Throughout the course of the investigation, police located, interviewed and charged Duncan. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He attends an elite university but lives in a trailer with no heat or sewer hookups VIEW
- Trump says Mueller's team has '13 hardened Democrats' - here are the facts
- Rock climber in California plunges 200 feet to her death
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- He owns much of Ethiopia. The Saudis won’t say where they’re keeping him.