The case of Cleo Smith, a 4-year-old who vanished from her tent at a remote western Australian campsite only to be found alive and well in a locked house 18 days later, grabbed headlines around the world, with many hailing her rescue as a “miracle.”

A 36-year-old man has now been charged with her abduction, Australia’s public broadcaster ABC reports. Police and volunteers spent days searching extensively for her, and a reward of 1 million Australian dollars (about $745,000) was offered for information that could lead to her safe return.

Terence Darrell Kelly, from Western Australia, was brought before a local court on Thursday, ABC added.

Kelly had been in police custody for two days, after being admitted to the hospital briefly because of self-inflicted injuries while in custody.

The little girl’s disappearance had gripped Australia, where many families take camping trips. Abductions are rare in the country.

On Wednesday, police found Smith alone in a locked room in a house in Carnarvon, just seven minutes from where she lived with her mother, stepfather and baby sister. The suspect was not in the house, but was apprehended nearby shortly afterward.

Police on Thursday released the audio of the moment officers entered the room where she was allegedly being held, asking her name to confirm she was the missing girl.

Local police described her rescue as “the miracle we all hoped for” while Western Australia Premier Mark McGowa called it “great news and uplifting for the entire country, especially for those who put their life and soul into finding Cleo.”