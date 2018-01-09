AUBURN, Maine (AP) — A Maine man involved in a shootout has been released from jail after being sentenced to time served in an effort to protect a confidential informant.

The Sun-Journal reports 27-year-old Matthew Gallagher, of Lewiston, was released Monday after spending 164 days in jail. Gallagher pleaded guilty to reckless conduct with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He had been scheduled for trial this month.

Authorities say Gallagher opened fire on five men who were searching for him during the July shooting in Auburn. Prosecutors say the informant had witnessed the shooting and was set to testify.

Police say they recovered a stolen police scanner and shell casings at Gallagher’s apartment. Investigators also found two guns that belonged to Gallagher at a different location.

___

Information from: Sun-Journal, http://www.sunjournal.com