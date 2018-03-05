ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A man has been charged in a shooting at a gas station in Pennsylvania that left two men dead.

Twenty-four-year-old Kareem Sanders is charged with criminal homicide and a weapons crime in what police called a “gun battle” at the 24-hour station on Airport Road in Allentown early Wednesday.

Authorities in Lehigh County say gunfire erupted around a car at the station and 28-year-old Cassieam Hicks and 36-year-old Danny Daniels Cancel of Bethlehem were killed.

Authorities said a man later identified as Sanders was later taken to a hospital and initially listed in critical condition with a gunshot wound.

Court documents indicate that Sanders will be represented by the county public defender’s office, but that office said Monday he was not being represented at this point.