BALTIMORE (AP) — A 19-year-old Pennsylvania man charged in three slayings in Baltimore is going free.

Dennis Diggs was cleared by a jury Tuesday for the 2016 death of Jamie Christian. He was found not guilty in January for the 2015 slaying of 29-year-old Jarrell Hicks. Days earlier, prosecutors dropped all charges against Diggs for the slaying of 22-year-old Jackson Bleier.

Diggs spent about 15 months in jail without bail after being arrested in 2016.

Defense attorney Donald C. Wright tells The Baltimore Sun the state poorly investigated the cases. Wright says prosecutors alleged Diggs was killing in retaliation for his brother’s death, found one witness and “ran with it.”

Diggs’ co-defendant in Christian’s killing, Steven Milhouse, was convicted on charges including first-degree murder. He was sentenced in 2015 to three years.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com