SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Authorities have made in arrest in the slaying of a Georgia college student who was shot on campus nearly three years ago.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that 23-year-old Justin Devon Stephens has been charged with murder in the death of Christopher Starks at Savannah State University.

Starks was a 22-year-old student when he was shot inside the campus Student Union building on Aug. 27, 2015. The GBI has said Starks appeared to have been in an altercation before the shooting. No one else was injured.

Stephens was arrested after a Chatham County grand jury indicted him Wednesday on charges of murder, felony murder and aggravated assault. It was not immediately known if Stephens had an attorney.