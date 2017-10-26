RIPLEY, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been charged with first-degree murder in a shooting inside a western Tennessee nightclub.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday that Jessie James Somerville also has been charged with reckless endangerment in the shooting death of 25-year-old Samuel Andrew Johnson.

Johnson was killed at Keeley’s Entertainment Center in Ripley in the early morning hours of Nov. 27, 2015.

The TBI says Somerville, who is 21 years old, was indicted on Oct. 2. He is being held without bond.

A circuit court official said Somerville is being represented by the public defender’s office, which was not available for comment Wednesday.