CHICAGO (AP) — A Wisconsin man is charged with murder in the deaths of two women during a Chicago liquor store arson fire 18 years ago.

Lemanuel Jackson of Green Bay is the third person charged in the deaths of 39-year-old Annie Reed and 25-year-old Hatari Smith on Nov. 25, 2000.

The 46-year-old Jackson was ordered held without bail Tuesday.

Cook County prosecutors say Jackson set up the arson as part of an alleged fraud scheme to try to collect insurance money.

Eric Brocks, who poured gasoline around the store and lit the fire, was convicted of murder in 2013 and is serving life sentence. Court records show getaway driver Johnny Sims pleaded guilty to arson and received an eight-year sentence.

The owners of the store ultimately collected $262,000 in insurance money. However, no link was made between the owners and Jackson during Brocks’ trial.