NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a Tennessee man has been arrested after two people suffered overdoses of heroin laced with the opioid fentanyl.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says two people in Murfreesboro suffered non-fatal drug overdoses on Friday.

Heroin recovered from the victims was examined at a TBI forensics lab, and it tested positive for the presence of fentanyl.

Agents arrested Richard Dale Bain and charged him with being the source of the heroin. He was booked into the Rutherford County Jail on charge of possession of a Schedule I substance. It is not immediately clear if he has a lawyer.