BERKELEY, Mo. (AP) — A 25-year-old St. Louis man is charged with killing two people, including a worker who was hit by a stray bullet.
Lonnell Lewis-Jones was charged Thursday with two counts of second-degree murder and six other counts in last week’s shooting. He is being held on $100,000 cash bail.
Prosecutors say Lewis-Jones killed 27-year-old William Dortch, who was shot while he and two others sat inside a car. Investigators say a stray bullet from that shooting traveled about a half a block and hit Frank Langston, who was delivering concrete for a city sewer project.
Langston, who worked for Raineri Ready Mix, died the next day.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports authorities have not released a motive.
Online records don’t name an attorney for Lewis-Jones.
___
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com