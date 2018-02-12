SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A 24-year-old man faces felony charges for his alleged role in a weekend stabbing in Sioux Falls that left one man dead and another injured.

Franklin Roberto Aguilar-Romero was charged Monday with attempted murder and aggravated assault. Authorities said he stabbed and wounded a 17-year-old boy during an altercation in a Sioux Falls apartment Saturday.

Aguilar-Romero pleaded not guilty. He is being held on $1 million bond.

The Argus Leader reports police said the altercation was a result of a “shared romantic relationship.”

The 17-year-old allegedly stabbed by Aguilar-Romero suffered several upper body injuries but is expected to survive.

Police say a 26-year-old man died from his injuries. His name has not been released.

Aguilar-Romero is also being held on a federal immigration detainer while authorities investigate his residency status.