SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A man whose car struck and killed two workers on a Southern California road has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.
City News Service says 30-year-old Hipolito Paez entered the plea Monday. He’s also charged with driving without a valid license.
If convicted, he faces 30 years to life in prison.
Authorities say Paez had a blood-alcohol level of .12 percent — well above the legal limit — when his car hit two road construction workers in Orange on May 31.
The men had been setting up a warning sign in the bike lane on Santiago Canyon Road. They died at the scene.
Authorities say at the time, Paez was wanted for failing to appear in court on a previous charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.