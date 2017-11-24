PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — One man has been arrested for driving under the influence and another driver is seriously injured following a car crash in Rhode Island on Thanksgiving Day.

Police responded to the crash on the southbound section of Interstate-95 in Providence around 2 p.m. Thursday. Authorities say 28-year-old Thomas Donaldson had suddenly changed lanes and hit another driver.

The force of the impact caused the second car to flip onto its roof. State police say the driver has been hospitalized with critical injuries.

Donaldson’s car went up an embankment and rolled over. He was ejected from his vehicle and hospitalized for non life-threatening injuries.

State police say Donaldson has been charged with DUI, driving to endanger resulting in personal injury and refusing to submit to a chemical test.