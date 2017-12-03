GLEN ROCK, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania State Police have charged a Maryland man with a traffic violation after a tractor-trailer carrying liquid oxygen he was driving spilled over on an interstate.

Police said Sunday that 77-year-old Charles Hopson, of Laurel, Maryland, suffered a minor injury in the accident on Interstate 83 on Saturday.

Police say Hopson was driving northbound at about 60 mph when the vehicle hit a guide rail near Exit 8. The tanker then went down and later up an embankment, across left and right lanes of traffic before the trailer overturned and detached.

Police say liquid oxygen, which is flammable and extremely cold, was spilled onto the roadway.

Hopson faces a charge of driving on roadways laned for traffic in the accident.

It’s unclear if Hopson has an attorney.