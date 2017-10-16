AXIS, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run in which a motorcycle was pushed down a highway for around 2 miles (3 kilometers).

AL.com reports 34-year-old Charles Smith was booked into the Mobile County Jail on a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident following the Saturday morning crash that injured motorcyclist Ashley Sanderson.

WKRG-TV reports that Sanderson was ejected at the point of impact. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency spokesman Capt. John Malone says Smith then fled the scene, pushing the motorcycle down U.S. 43.

Sanderson’s wife Victoria Sanderson told WKRG-TV that her husband is being treated at USA Medical Center and has been given a good prognosis for recovery.

It’s unclear if Smith has a lawyer.