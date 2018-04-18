MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man has been charged with murder after hunters found the skeletal remains of a missing woman.
News outlets report that 58-year-old Kenny Darity of Montgomery is charged in the strangling death of Christina Bloss.
Darity was arrested and charged Tuesday, and bond was set at $150,000. Jail records on Wednesday did not show whether he is represented by an attorney.
Bloss was reported missing Feb. 28, 2017, in Montgomery County. Authorities now think she had been killed 10 days earlier.
A Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department captain, George Beaudry, says Darity and Bloss were acquaintances.
Hunters found her remains Thursday in Lowndes County, which is just west of Montgomery County.