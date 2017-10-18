COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (AP) — Police say an elementary school student brought a handgun while going on a field trip and that a Virginia man has been arrested.

Colonial Heights police said in a statement posted on Facebook that 30-year-old Stanley Bernard Banks Jr. was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and allowing a juvenile access to a firearm. A school employee saw the weapon in the child’s pants pocket Tuesday morning while they were on a bus from Lakeview Elementary.

The gun was immediately seized and the student was returned to the school. An investigation determined that a family friend left his handgun at the student’s residence the night before.

Banks was released on bond pending his next court appearance on Oct. 27. It is unclear if he has an attorney.