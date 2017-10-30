HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police say a dog is recovering after it was shot in the face during a domestic dispute in Connecticut.

Authorities were called to a home in Hartford around 8:20 p.m. Friday and found the dog with a gunshot wound to its jaw. The dog was rushed to a veterinary care center where it is currently listed in stable condition.

Police say a 34-year-old man told them he shot the dog in anger during a domestic dispute.

The man has been arrested and charged with cruelty to animals, unlawful discharge of a firearm and criminal possession of a firearm.