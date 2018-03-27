GAYLORD, Mich. (AP) — A man has been charged with murder after a body was found by hunters earlier this month in a large plastic bag in mid-Michigan.

Joseph Zoran was ordered held without bond on Monday after the 37-year-old Gaylord-area man was arrested Friday. The body of 67-year-old Robert Jack Counterman Jr. was found March 11 by rabbit hunters in a ditch in Gratiot County’s Seville Township, about 105 miles (169 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

Counterman’s last known address was in the Gaylord area in Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula. Cause of death hasn’t been released. Authorities say evidence found at a camper trailer where Zoran lived included what appeared to be a blood splatter.

It wasn’t immediately known whether Zoran had a lawyer. He’s scheduled to return to court next month.