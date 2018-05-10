DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit man faces child abuse and weapons charges after authorities say his 3-year-old son picked up a loaded gun and accidentally shot and wounded himself.
The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office says 34-year-old Melvin Cooley Cline III is charged with second-degree child abuse, using a firearm during a felony and being a felon in possession of a gun. He’s due in court Thursday.
Court records didn’t list a lawyer for Cline in the case.
The boy was rushed to a hospital Tuesday, where he was treated for stomach wounds. Police said his parents initially reported the shot came from outside the home, but investigators knocked down that story.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Mormons severing all ties with Boy Scouts, ending long bond
- 'Ode to Joy': 104-year-old sings cheerily on eve of suicide
- Fact check: President Trump has made 3,001 false or misleading claims so far
- Freed detainees head home for big welcome, featuring Trump VIEW
- Scientists: Kilauea volcano may have explosive eruption VIEW
The prosecutor’s office says Cline was arguing with a “female acquaintance” when the boy picked up the gun in the living room.