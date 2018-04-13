PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — A man has changed his guilty plea from manslaughter to murder for killing a man under a bridge last year and then burning the body.

The East Oregonian reported that 24-year-old Conor Michael Dayton changed his plea Thursday at a hearing in Umatilla County Circuit Court in Pendleton.

Defense attorney L. Kent Fischer says Dayton did not upheld his promise to “debrief” authorities on the killing, which was part of the original manslaughter plea deal.

He now faces a minimum sentence of 25 years in prison instead of a recommended sentence of 20 years.

Investigators say Dayton killed Marcos Gutierrez Rodriguez last May but he wasn’t arrested until August.

Judge Christopher Brauer says it was the first time he’s seen such a plea change in 12 years on the bench.

