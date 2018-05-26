WEST CHESTER, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio home owned by a Cincinnati Bengals player has been searched and a man living there arrested and charged with marijuana trafficking.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the home in West Chester outside Cincinnati is owned by Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick. It was raided April 10, about two weeks after Butler County records show Kirkpatrick bought it.
Kirkpatrick’s agent says 36-year-old Jarrod Blair was a tenant at a rental property Kirkpatrick owns. He says Kirkpatrick isn’t a target of the investigation and is assisting West Chester police.
Blair has been charged with drug trafficking and drug possession. Court records don’t show if he has an attorney.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A wolflike creature was stalking livestock in Montana. Authorities have no idea what it is.
- Man arrested after driver rams into 3 on Oregon sidewalk VIEW
- Sheriff: High school athletes tried to rape teen with mop
- Inside a semitruck in Nebraska, troopers found enough fentanyl to kill 26 million people
- Mauled in Montana woods, grizzly-bear researcher walks 2 miles with fractured skull for help
Kirkpatrick purchased a home in Cincinnati’s Indian Hill neighborhood for $1.9 million in June 2017. He was a Bengals’ first round pick in 2012.
___
Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com