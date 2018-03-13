HELENA, Mont. (AP) — An Idaho man suffered burns and a garage was destroyed in a fire caused by a propane explosion at a residence north of Helena.
Lewis and Clark County Undersheriff Jason Grimmis tells KTVH-TV the injured man was a contractor from Boise brought in to work on a propane truck for Montana Propane. He was taken to the hospital in Helena. His name has not been released.
Grimmis says the contractor was working on the truck inside a garage near the Helena Valley Reservoir just after 10 a.m. Tuesday when the explosion occurred. Witnesses reported the blast shook their homes. Flames shot high into the air.
Grimmis says the truck had a 3,000-gallon (11,350-liter) propane tank that was about 80 percent full.
Sheriff Leo Dutton did not know the extent of the man’s injuries Tuesday morning.
Information from: KTVH-TV, http://www.ktvh.com