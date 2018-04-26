STATELINE, Nev. (AP) — A Lake Tahoe area man has been hospitalized with severe burns he suffered in a fire at the building that houses the offices of the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency.
KRNV-TV reports an explosion sparked the fire Wednesday on the bottom floor of the building at Stateline inside Ron’s Auto & Small Engine Repair.
Truckee Douglas Fire Marshal Eric Guevin says the unidentified man suffered second- and third-degree burns to the head, face and upper extremities.
He was taken to the burn unit at UC Davis where his condition is not known.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Ex-policeman charged with decades-old serial killings VIEW
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- A lynching memorial is opening in Alabama. The country has never seen anything like it VIEW
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- Recycling innovator Eric Lundgren loses appeal on computer restore discs, must serve 15-month prison term
The cause of the initial explosion remains under investigation, but fire officials say the victim was working on a fueled car at the time.
A sprinkler system was activated to help suppress the fire. Employees were evacuated but no other damage to the building was reported.
___
Information from: KRNV-TV, http://www.mynews4.com