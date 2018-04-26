STATELINE, Nev. (AP) — A Lake Tahoe area man has been hospitalized with severe burns he suffered in a fire at the building that houses the offices of the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency.

KRNV-TV reports an explosion sparked the fire Wednesday on the bottom floor of the building at Stateline inside Ron’s Auto & Small Engine Repair.

Truckee Douglas Fire Marshal Eric Guevin says the unidentified man suffered second- and third-degree burns to the head, face and upper extremities.

He was taken to the burn unit at UC Davis where his condition is not known.

The cause of the initial explosion remains under investigation, but fire officials say the victim was working on a fueled car at the time.

A sprinkler system was activated to help suppress the fire. Employees were evacuated but no other damage to the building was reported.

