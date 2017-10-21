Share story

By
The Associated Press

ROCHESTER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say a Rochester man suffered broken ribs and other injuries when his motorcycle collided with a bear.

Police say 59-year-old Ronald Lakatys was riding on Brandon Mountain Road on Saturday when a bear crossed in front of him.

Lakatys, who was wearing a helmet, broke four ribs and the motorcycle was damaged.

The bear ran off into the woods.

