ROCHESTER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say a Rochester man suffered broken ribs and other injuries when his motorcycle collided with a bear.
Police say 59-year-old Ronald Lakatys was riding on Brandon Mountain Road on Saturday when a bear crossed in front of him.
Lakatys, who was wearing a helmet, broke four ribs and the motorcycle was damaged.
The bear ran off into the woods.
