ASHBURNHAM, Mass. (AP) — Police say a man mistook a coyote for a neighbor’s dog and was bitten several times in a Massachusetts town.

Ashburnham police on Monday advised people to stay away from coyotes, foxes and unfamiliar dogs after the man was bitten on Sunday evening.

Police say the man was in his yard when he saw the coyote and approached it. They say the coyote attacked him before it ran into the woods.

The man was taken to a hospital and treated for rabies as a precaution.

Police say coyotes sometimes venture into populated areas looking for food but attacks are uncommon.