PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A man has bitten off another man’s finger during a fight at a Massachusetts golf course.
WCVB-TV reports a 47-year-old man was arrested at the Southers Marsh Golf Club in Plymouth Friday after he apparently got into a fight with another golfer and bit off a part of his thumb.
The station reports the victim’s thumb had been bitten off to his knuckle and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The incident happened around sunset.
The attacker was arrested and charged with mayhem. A police dispatcher declined to comment Saturday and Chief Michael Botieri didn’t immediately return a call seeking more information.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- No private jets, no big house: Jimmy Carter an outlier among ex-presidents VIEW
- Rapper Young Thug booked on weapons charge in Los Angeles
- Aretha Franklin 'worked for me,' claims Trump. Did she?
- Garbage from Washington state's booming pot industry clogs gutters, sewers and landfills
- Another trial looms for ex-Trump campaign chairman Manafort
___
Information from: WCVB-TV, http://www.thebostonchannel.com