WESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A man whose ex-wife is accused of killing their 3-year-old daughter in West Virginia has testified the couple used synthetic drugs known as bath salts on the night the girl is believed to have died.

The Exponent Telegram reports Ralph Keith Lunsford Jr. testified Wednesday in the third day of Lena Marie Lunsford Conaway’s trial in Lewis County Circuit Court.

The 35-year-old Conaway faces multiple charges in the September 2011 disappearance of Aliayah (ah-LEE’-ah) Lunsford, whose body has never been found.

Lunsford, who is not the girl’s biological father, testified he didn’t know what happened to her. He says he went to work the next morning and, as he was returning home, saw Conaway driving their van.

One of Conaway’s daughters had testified her mother put Aliayah’s body in a laundry basket and drove to the woods where it was abandoned.

