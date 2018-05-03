IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man was awarded $7.9 million after a jury decided an urgent care facility was negligent and caused him to be paralyzed from the waist down.
The Post Register reports Idaho Falls resident Shane Ackerschott sued Mountain View Hospital for negligence in its treatment of his back injury that occurred while he was moving freight at work in November 2014.
Ackerschott claims the office’s staffers failed to recognize his symptoms and had him move around for a series of tests, with the movements causing his paralysis.
Mountain View RediCare, owned by Mountain View Hospital, was the defendant in the case.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- As girls arrive, Boy Scouts change name of flagship program
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- He was one of millions of Chinese seniors growing old alone. So he put himself up for adoption. VIEW
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- Giuliani: Trump repaid Cohen $130K for payment to porn star
A Mountain View Hospital official, in a statement to the Post Register, wished the best for Ackerschott, but said he should have visited the emergency room instead of RediCare.
___
Information from: Post Register, http://www.postregister.com