BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A jury has awarded $2 million to a Maine man in a medical malpractice suit against a hand surgeon who operated on him after an accident with a kayak.

Forty-nine-year-old Robbie Nason of Greenbush sued Eastern Maine Medical Center and the surgeon, Timothy Pruchnic. The verdict came on Friday after a week of trial in Bangor.

Nason broke his wrist when a kayak fell on him in July 2013. Nason’s attorneys said Pruchnic failed to properly insert a screw into his hand during the surgery, resulting in permanent damage and more surgeries.

WAGM-TV reports Nason’s attorney, Jodi Nofsinger, says Nason is glad to have the long trial behind him.