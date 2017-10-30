BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A jury has awarded $2 million to a Maine man in a medical malpractice suit against a hand surgeon who operated on him after an accident with a kayak.
Forty-nine-year-old Robbie Nason of Greenbush sued Eastern Maine Medical Center and the surgeon, Timothy Pruchnic. The verdict came on Friday after a week of trial in Bangor.
Nason broke his wrist when a kayak fell on him in July 2013. Nason’s attorneys said Pruchnic failed to properly insert a screw into his hand during the surgery, resulting in permanent damage and more surgeries.
WAGM-TV reports Nason’s attorney, Jodi Nofsinger, says Nason is glad to have the long trial behind him.
Most Read Stories
- Russell Wilson outduels Deshaun Watson as Seahawks come away with thrilling 41-38 win over Texans
- Analysis | Three impressions from Arizona's 58-37 upset of 15th-ranked WSU
- Analysis | Three thoughts from the Seahawks' wild 41-38 win over the Houston Texans
- Telling his teammates, ‘Have no fear,’ Seattle’s Russell Wilson finishes one of his finest hours | Larry Stone
- Sunday started with trade rumors about Jimmy Graham, ended with his two late TDs in big Seahawks win