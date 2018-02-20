MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana man is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty in the hit-and-run death of a 5-year-old girl.

The (Michigan City) News-Dispatch reports 35-year-old Marcus Scully of Trail Creek entered the plea last week to leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

No plea agreement was offered in the case. The felony is punishable by up to 6 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Relatives have said Delaney Klewer and her 8-year-old sister were returning home from a park two blocks from their home in July when the collision occurred. Scully turned himself in two days afterward and his family issued a public letter of apology to the Klewer family.

