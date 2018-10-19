REDMOND, Ore. (AP) — A Redmond man who was awaiting trial on several sex abuse charges has removed his GPS monitoring ankle bracelet and is missing.

The Bulletin reports Friday that Michael Tallman, the former director of a Redmond charter school, was supposed to go to trial Tuesday but police found his ankle bracelet in the Bend area and believe he is planning to flee the state.

The 45-year-old Tallman changed his name from Michael Bremont last year.

He has already served prison time for sexually abusing two female students under the age of 18 at Redmond Proficiency Academy and at Central Linn High School in Halsey, where he worked as a principal until 2006.

Another academy student came forward after his release in 2014 and he was awaiting trial in that case.

Information from: The Bulletin, http://www.bendbulletin.com