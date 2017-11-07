SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sioux Falls police say a man attacked by two teenage girls at a party at his house has died of his injuries.
Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the girls, ages 16 and 17, repeatedly punched the 55-year-old man in the head Friday. Clemens says the three were acquainted, but he doesn’t know what motivated the teens to attack the victim.
Neighbors checking on the man Saturday night found him unresponsive. Clemens says the man apparently had bleeding on the brain.
The girls were arrested Sunday on possible charges of aggravated assault and were taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.
The victim’s name has not been released.