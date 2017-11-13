DOVER, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware’s capital are looking for four youths who assaulted a man and robbed him of his cellphone.
Dover police said in a statement Monday that the man was walking about 7 p.m. Saturday when the four youths approached him.
Authorities say one of the youths pointed what appeared to be a handgun at the man and told him to empty his pockets. The man ignored the demand and walked away.
Police say one of the youths shot at the man with a BB gun, and another youth tackled him. The youths rifled through his pockets, grabbed his cellphone and fled.
