DOVER, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware’s capital are looking for four youths who assaulted a man and robbed him of his cellphone.

Dover police said in a statement Monday that the man was walking about 7 p.m. Saturday when the four youths approached him.

Authorities say one of the youths pointed what appeared to be a handgun at the man and told him to empty his pockets. The man ignored the demand and walked away.

Police say one of the youths shot at the man with a BB gun, and another youth tackled him. The youths rifled through his pockets, grabbed his cellphone and fled.