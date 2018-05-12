COLUMBIA, Conn. (AP) — Police say a man was assaulted in his Connecticut home by two men posing as salesmen.

The victim let the men into his home Friday afternoon when they asked if he wanted to buy vinyl siding for the house.

Police say the man suffered minor injuries from the assault and has been treated at Windham Hospital.

One suspect is described as a black male in his early 30s, about 5 feet 6 inches tall with medium build and dreadlocked hair, wearing a black shirt and black sweatpants.

The second suspect is a white male in his early 30s, about 5 feet 7 inches tall with medium build, clean shaven, wearing a sweatshirt and tan pants.

The suspects fled the scene in a black dodge utility van. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.