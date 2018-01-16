ROCKWOOD, Mich. (AP) — A man has been arrested after his girlfriend’s body was found wrapped in a sheet and plastic in a home southwest of Detroit.
Prosecutors say 50-year-old Jeffrey Thomas was charged Tuesday with concealing the death of an individual. They identified the victim as 32-year-old Jennifer Butkowski.
Rockwood Police Chief Randy Krause says an autopsy will determine the cause of death. The case is being treated as a homicide.
Police say a man jumped from an upper-floor window at the Rockwood home shortly after midnight Sunday and told officers a gunman was inside, holding children as hostages. No gunman or children were found inside.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle-area rents drop significantly for first time this decade as new apartments sit empty
- Seahawks bringing back Ken Norton Jr. as defensive coordinator
- Washington state will require court order to release driver’s license info to immigration authorities
- Seahawks hire veteran Mike Solari as offensive-line coach to replace Tom Cable
- Overbilled and overstressed: 3 Seattle City Light customers vent
Krause told The Detroit News the suspect had “blood on his hands, arms and legs.”
Police told the Monroe News that the woman had been dead for about two weeks.