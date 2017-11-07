CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A 35-year-old Wyoming man has been arrested on suspicion of making at least 10 false 911 calls since Sept. 17.

The Cheyenne Police Department arrested the man Monday after the Laramie County 911 center received phone calls that appeared to be from the same person making gun threats, bomb threats and threats of fires.

Police spokesman Kevin Malatesta tells the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that investigators are still trying to determine whether there’s a link between those 911 calls and bomb threats last Friday that led to the partial closure of the Laramie County courthouse and temporary evacuation of an elementary school in Cheyenne.

Malatesta says investigators believe one person had made at least 10 phone calls between Sept. 17 and Monday, but there were likely more.

___

Information from: Wyoming Tribune Eagle, http://www.wyomingnews.com