CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A 35-year-old Wyoming man has been arrested on suspicion of making at least 10 false 911 calls since Sept. 17.
The Cheyenne Police Department arrested the man Monday after the Laramie County 911 center received phone calls that appeared to be from the same person making gun threats, bomb threats and threats of fires.
Police spokesman Kevin Malatesta tells the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that investigators are still trying to determine whether there’s a link between those 911 calls and bomb threats last Friday that led to the partial closure of the Laramie County courthouse and temporary evacuation of an elementary school in Cheyenne.
Malatesta says investigators believe one person had made at least 10 phone calls between Sept. 17 and Monday, but there were likely more.
Most Read Stories
- ‘He’s not gonna shoot me over a 6-pack of beer’: Report details deadly shootout in April between Seattle police, suspect WATCH
- You and your dentist may have a bone to pick with Delta Dental | Op-Ed
- $500M hole: How hot economy, city requests punctured Sound Transit’s Lynnwood light-rail budget VIEW
- Seattle home prices jump nearly 18 percent; West Bellevue median hits $2.6 million
- Blair Walsh's bad day might have cost the Seahawks a win, but give him credit for owning it WATCH
___
Information from: Wyoming Tribune Eagle, http://www.wyomingnews.com