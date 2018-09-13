MILWAUKIE, Ore. (AP) — A Milwaukie man has been arrested on federal charges of possession and transportation of child pornography after authorities say they found more than 9,000 videos and 20,000 images on his phone.

Federal prosecutors say 24-year-old Nicholas James Stacy has also uploaded more than 90 child pornography files to his e-mail account.

Investigators say Stacy may have impersonated a police officer or other type of law enforcement officer multiple times to lure in children for sexual exploitation.

His alleged activities were first discovered by Google and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Stacy’s federal public defender did not immediately return an e-mail Thursday.

Court records show he waived his right to a preliminary hearing at a hearing Wednesday.

He remains in custody pending an Oct. 10 arraignment date.