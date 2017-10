CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Charlottesville police have arrested a man they say was wanted on charges stemming from the Aug. 12 Unite the Right rally.

WSET-TV reports that police on Friday arrested 23-year-old counter-protester Corey Alexander Long, who was photographed holding a makeshift flame thrower at the rally, and charged him with assault, battery and disorderly conduct.

Police say Long turned himself in to investigators and was released on bond.