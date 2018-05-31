NEW YORK (AP) — A former tenant has been arrested on arson and attempted murder charges in connection with a Memorial Day fire that trapped 16 people in a burning building.
Fire officials say 37-year-old Sean Figaro used a flammable substance to ignite the early morning fire in Canarsie. Firefighters rescued 16 people from the back of the building. All had non-life threatening injuries.
Officials say Figaro lived in the building for several years but recently moved out due to a domestic dispute.
FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro on Thursday called it a “heinous act.” He said the firefighter’s quick work saved lives.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Daughters say Portland man was stabbed 17 times
- Charlotte Fox, survivor of 1996 Everest disaster, dies after an apparent fall at home
- No stairway to basement heaven just yet for British singer
- ABC and 'Roseanne': Many warning signs before racist tweet
- Scientists finally find the 240-million-year-old 'mother of all lizards'
It wasn’t clear if Figaro had a lawyer who could comment.