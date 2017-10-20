BOSTON (AP) — Police say a man has been arrested near the set of the film “Equalizer 2” starring Denzel Washington for robbery and an attempted carjacking.
WHDH-TV reports the suspect first took a woman’s purse Thursday a few blocks from the set. The man then ran to the set, where he faced several Boston police officers who were patrolling the area.
Authorities say the officers drew their guns after the man went toward them with a knife. No shots were fired.
Police say the man tried to escape by carjacking someone, but he was stopped by officers who used pepper spray.
This is the second time the set has seen police action. Two people are facing charges after guards were shot on the set earlier this month.
Information from: WHDH-TV, http://www1.whdh.com