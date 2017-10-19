LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man suspected of fatally shooting three people earlier this month in a popular downtown area of a Kansas college town.

Lawrence police said in a news release that the U.S. Marshals took 20-year-old Anthony Laron Roberts Jr. into custody Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri, on charges of murder and attempted murder. One day earlier, two others were charged with less serious offenses.

The shooting happened early Oct. 1 as people were leaving bars, concerts and other events on the main downtown Lawrence street. About 100 people witnessed the shooting, which police said was caused by an earlier altercation.

Charges against Roberts were filed Friday but not released until he was arrested. Police say he’s awaiting extradition to Kansas and that the investigation is ongoing.