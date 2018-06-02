GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 16-year-old in western Missouri.
Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker says 18-year-old Ja’quann McCarver has been charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
Police say McCarver told officers he met 16-year-old Tyson White in Grandview after White asked McCarver to get him a gun. Police say White brought money for the gun, and McCarver then decided to take the money and keep the gun. Police say McCarver fired a shot at White, who was found outside Thursday with a fatal gunshot wound.
Police say McCarver told officer he did not intend to kill the victim.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- U.S. trying to find discreet way to pay for Kim Jong Un’s hotel during summit
- Facing reassignment under Trump, top Yellowstone official instead retires
- Charlotte Fox, survivor of 1996 Everest disaster, dies after an apparent fall at home
- Ohio man sues after Customs takes life savings from his carry-on
- Ships unearthed in Virginia offer glimpse of colonial era VIEW
Prosecutors have requested a bond of $100,000 cash for McCarver.