BURGESS, S.C. (AP) — One man has been arrested in the shooting death of a relative in South Carolina.
Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard told local media outlets that 62-year-old Charles Yobak died after he was shot several times at his home Saturday night near the Burgess community.
Thirty-five-year-old Christopher Charles Yobak was arrested early Sunday and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The men live at the same address but their relationship was not immediately clear.
The younger man is being held in the Horry County jail. It was not known if he has an attorney yet.
