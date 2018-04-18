WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A man has been arrested in the shooting death of a North Carolina woman who was a passenger in a car earlier this year.

Police told reporters that 25-year-old Jashawn Arnex Summers of Winston-Salem was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder.

Twenty-six-year-old Tenisha Jenel Mills of Winston-Salem died after she was hit by gunfire Feb. 22.

The driver of the car Mills was in was hit by shattered glass. He drove to the police department and Mills was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where she died Feb. 26.

Summers was previously charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. It was not known if he has an attorney to deal with the murder charge.