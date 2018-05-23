CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — A man has been arrested in the shooting death of another man at an apartment complex in North Carolina.
The Chapel Hill Police Department said in a news release Tuesday that 21-year-old Keon Tramel Council was arrested Monday night. Chapel Hill officers, Orange County Sheriff’s deputies and the U.S. Marshal Joint Fugitive Task Force.
Council is charged with murder in the May 17 shooting death of 52-year-old Mark David Stiles of Chapel Hill. He’s being held in the Orange County jail. It was not known if he has an attorney yet.
Investigators think the shooting followed a dispute between Council and Stiles.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Florida marks milestone in Everglades python control program VIEW
- Judge orders Vancouver, Wash., teen to start paying off $37M for starting Columbia Gorge wildfire
- Police say reported abduction was hoax
- Parents go to court to boot 30-year-old son from home
- The princes, the president and the fortune seekers
Stiles died May 18 at UNC Hospitals from his injuries.