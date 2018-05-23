CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — A man has been arrested in the shooting death of another man at an apartment complex in North Carolina.

The Chapel Hill Police Department said in a news release Tuesday that 21-year-old Keon Tramel Council was arrested Monday night. Chapel Hill officers, Orange County Sheriff’s deputies and the U.S. Marshal Joint Fugitive Task Force.

Council is charged with murder in the May 17 shooting death of 52-year-old Mark David Stiles of Chapel Hill. He’s being held in the Orange County jail. It was not known if he has an attorney yet.

Investigators think the shooting followed a dispute between Council and Stiles.

Stiles died May 18 at UNC Hospitals from his injuries.